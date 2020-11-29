Summit X LLC Takes $100,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,701 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BK opened at $39.95 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.82.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.56.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

