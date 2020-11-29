Summit X LLC Sells 1,496 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO)

Summit X LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC owned about 0.73% of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $28,000. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $126,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 14.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 6.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFO opened at $12.54 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $13.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

