Summit X LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Summit X LLC reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,539 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $683,911.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,773 shares of company stock worth $13,600,558 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $107.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.94, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $115.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.53.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

