Summit X LLC Purchases Shares of 39 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Broadcom by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 13.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Broadcom by 11.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.97, for a total value of $20,465,860.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total transaction of $1,623,489.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 525,333 shares of company stock worth $194,253,291 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $394.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.10, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $399.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $373.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.73.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

