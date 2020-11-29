Summit X LLC Purchases New Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 654 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NIKE by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,195 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,974 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 37,386 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.44.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $2,531,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.58, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 737,276 shares of company stock worth $92,619,637. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $134.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $210.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $136.35.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.