Summit X LLC Purchases 113 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $53,000.

IWP opened at $194.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.43 and a 200 day moving average of $168.88. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $194.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

