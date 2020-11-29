Summit X LLC Makes New Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 80 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in VMware by 0.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of VMware by 3.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,169 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of VMware by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,717 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 24.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of VMware by 0.5% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 19,466 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 18.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMW. UBS Group lowered their price objective on VMware from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cross Research upgraded VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on VMware from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.92.

In related news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $191,820.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $2,051,177.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,782.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,527 shares of company stock valued at $7,423,617. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $142.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.30.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.