Summit X LLC Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Summit X LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 336 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 820.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,333,000 after buying an additional 1,950,030 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,459,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,078,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,210,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,089 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,623,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,213 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,030,150,000 after purchasing an additional 370,673 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $235.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The company has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

