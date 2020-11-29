Summit X LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,325,000 after buying an additional 179,620 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,541,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 27,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $216.21 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $126.00 and a 1 year high of $216.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.00.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

