Summit X LLC Makes New Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 74.6% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Cummins by 49.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 253.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Cowen raised their price target on Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.37.

CMI opened at $229.03 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $244.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.74 and its 200-day moving average is $198.21. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

