Summit X LLC Makes New $61,000 Investment in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1,083.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $127.58 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $131.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.46.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

