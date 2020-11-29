Summit X LLC Invests $89,000 in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 59.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,007,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,661,000 after buying an additional 1,118,805 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $20,644,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 52.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 702,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,981,000 after buying an additional 242,238 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2,008.2% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 238,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after buying an additional 226,849 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 285.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 248,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after buying an additional 183,631 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $55.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average of $52.06. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $35.74 and a 1-year high of $57.29.

