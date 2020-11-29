Summit X LLC Invests $88,000 in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Summit X LLC purchased a new position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,373,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 2,467.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,709,000 after purchasing an additional 237,647 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 155,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,233,000 after purchasing an additional 48,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in The Boston Beer by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Boston Beer news, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 10,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.42, for a total value of $10,515,594.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,183.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David A. Burwick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.55, for a total value of $4,397,750.00. Insiders sold a total of 83,920 shares of company stock valued at $75,943,998 over the last 90 days. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAM. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $828.17.

NYSE:SAM opened at $901.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.94 and a beta of 1.00. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $290.02 and a one year high of $1,092.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $974.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $771.35.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.93 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The Boston Beer’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

