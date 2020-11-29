Summit X LLC Invests $66,000 in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 43.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,325,000 after buying an additional 83,915 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Align Technology by 134.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Align Technology by 32.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 121.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Barclays upped their target price on Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $487.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $475.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $423.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.81. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $507.05. The company has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.75.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.75, for a total transaction of $4,867,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,171,039. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total transaction of $489,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,662 shares of company stock valued at $70,079,524 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.