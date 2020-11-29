Summit X LLC Invests $126,000 in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Summit X LLC purchased a new position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 361.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 708,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,742,000 after acquiring an additional 555,181 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the second quarter worth $11,315,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 70.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,337,000 after acquiring an additional 150,969 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 59.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,339,000 after acquiring an additional 117,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in WPP by 109.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 89,645 shares during the last quarter. 3.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WPP shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. WPP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $49.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.66. WPP plc has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $70.80.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6594 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.05%.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

