Summit X LLC Invests $119,000 in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $67.34 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.36.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.13.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

