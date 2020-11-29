Summit X LLC Has $83,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Summit X LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. New Potomac Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $133.82 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $138.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.58.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.