Summit X LLC Buys Shares of 46 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Workday by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Workday by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WDAY. Loop Capital raised their target price on Workday from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Workday from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Workday from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

In other news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 4,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.05, for a total value of $1,075,888.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total value of $36,291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 364,183 shares of company stock valued at $82,989,001. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $223.86 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $248.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of -119.71 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.37.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

