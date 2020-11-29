Summit X LLC Buys Shares of 1,666 Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 92.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 675.0% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 142.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of IPO opened at $62.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.38 and a 200 day moving average of $46.30. Renaissance IPO ETF has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $62.62.

