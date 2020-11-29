Summit X LLC Buys New Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $225.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 55.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.12 and a 200-day moving average of $202.41. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Synopsys from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $2,297,441.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,756.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $2,096,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,169,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

