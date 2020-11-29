Summit X LLC Acquires Shares of 952 Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIPC. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 60,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 109,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 44,630 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 241,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 826,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,779,000 after purchasing an additional 119,964 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIPC. BidaskClub raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $67.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 46.72. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.72%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

