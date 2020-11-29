Summit X LLC Acquires Shares of 4,095 Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2,765.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EAT opened at $52.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.97, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.74. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $53.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.55.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.58 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 46,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $2,223,447.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,748 shares in the company, valued at $15,130,967.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,539 shares of company stock valued at $2,823,268. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.85.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

