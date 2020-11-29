Summit X LLC Acquires Shares of 2,041 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $409,000. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 67,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,234,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 344,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after buying an additional 36,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $48.50 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.43.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,355 shares of company stock valued at $228,825 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

