Summit X LLC Acquires New Shares in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Anaplan by 20.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,371,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,348 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Anaplan by 4,823.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,746,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Anaplan by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,926 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Anaplan by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,117,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,016 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Anaplan by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,925,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $804,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,209.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,181.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 581,896 shares of company stock valued at $33,830,866. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLAN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. FBN Securities raised their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Anaplan from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

PLAN stock opened at $68.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.83. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $71.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -63.71 and a beta of 2.02.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

