Summit X LLC Acquires New Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. State Street Corp increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,543,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,143,000 after purchasing an additional 55,346 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,248,000 after purchasing an additional 48,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,619,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,796,000 after purchasing an additional 70,533 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,835,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,111,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,192,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,436,000 after acquiring an additional 111,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.75.

PNC stock opened at $139.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

