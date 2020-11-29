Summit X LLC Acquires New Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 120 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.2% during the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the software company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 13.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 23.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Splunk by 0.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Splunk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Splunk from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Splunk from $246.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Splunk from $250.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.26.

Splunk stock opened at $204.03 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.64 and a beta of 1.57.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $549,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,919,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total transaction of $2,989,932.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,057 shares of company stock worth $19,136,139 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

