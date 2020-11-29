Storm (STORM) Trading 28.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 30.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Storm has a total market capitalization of $17.96 million and approximately $365,316.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Storm has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. One Storm token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00072734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005556 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022515 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.44 or 0.00368048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $528.49 or 0.02927796 BTC.

Storm Profile

STORM is a token. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 9,967,745,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,833,646,881 tokens. Storm’s official website is stormx.io . Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

