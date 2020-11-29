Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Kensington Capital Acquisition Call Options (NYSE:KCAC)

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KCAC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 43,645 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 900% compared to the average volume of 4,364 call options.

Shares of NYSE:KCAC opened at $37.00 on Friday. Kensington Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $25.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ecofin Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $778,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westbury, New York.

