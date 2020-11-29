Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $285.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADSK. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Autodesk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $254.20.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $272.81 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $282.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.09, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 716.92%. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total transaction of $52,901.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,106 shares of company stock worth $691,806 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the software company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $706,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd raised its position in Autodesk by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 13,463 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the software company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

