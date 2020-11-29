Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

Stifel Financial has a payout ratio of 15.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $72.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stifel Financial has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $72.93.

Stifel Financial shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, December 17th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, November 11th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, December 16th.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.26. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 14.66%.

Several brokerages have commented on SF. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at $9,394,042.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $229,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,303.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

