Steven E. Deweese Sells 400 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Stock

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $15,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,373.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven E. Deweese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Steven E. Deweese sold 300 shares of Republic Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $10,335.00.

Shares of Republic Bancorp stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $784.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $49.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.94.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.57. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 25.45%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Republic Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Republic Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,504,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after buying an additional 14,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

