Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 175.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Starbucks by 225.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 237.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,755 shares of company stock valued at $36,611,004 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $98.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.20. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.33.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.35.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

