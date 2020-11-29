Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Standard Chartered from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of SCBFF opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.06. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

