Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Standard Chartered from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of SCBFF opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.06. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

