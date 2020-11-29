Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) to report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.56. Sportsman’s Warehouse posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 108%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sportsman’s Warehouse.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $380.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.07 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 46.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

SPWH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $636.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.85. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

