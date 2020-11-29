Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stake Cut by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 56.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,404 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,426 shares of the airline’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the airline’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the airline’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.9% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,480 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.46.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

