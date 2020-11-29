Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Head-To-Head Survey

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Solar Senior Capital alerts:

This table compares Solar Senior Capital and Sprott Focus Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Senior Capital $40.09 million 6.00 $22.94 million $1.41 10.62 Sprott Focus Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Solar Senior Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Sprott Focus Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Solar Senior Capital and Sprott Focus Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Senior Capital 25.75% 8.76% 3.84% Sprott Focus Trust N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Solar Senior Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Sprott Focus Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Solar Senior Capital pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Solar Senior Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Solar Senior Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.4% of Solar Senior Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Sprott Focus Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Solar Senior Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of Sprott Focus Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Solar Senior Capital and Sprott Focus Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Senior Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sprott Focus Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Solar Senior Capital currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.48%. Given Solar Senior Capital’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Solar Senior Capital is more favorable than Sprott Focus Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Solar Senior Capital has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprott Focus Trust has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Solar Senior Capital beats Sprott Focus Trust on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans. The fund prefers debt investments between $5 million and $30 million in companies with EBITDA between $20 million and $60 million.

About Sprott Focus Trust

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Russell 3000 Index. It was formerly known as Royce Focus Trust, Inc. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. was formed on March 2, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Senior Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Senior Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.