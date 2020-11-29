Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sociedad Quimica Minera Chile SA produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products. The Company sells its products in over 60 countries throughout the world. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SQM. HSBC upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sector underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.42.

SQM opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 57.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $48.63.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $452.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.70 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQM. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

