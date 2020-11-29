Social Send (SEND) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $71.00

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Social Send has a total market capitalization of $383,659.14 and approximately $71.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Social Send has traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Social Send coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00053440 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002177 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002310 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Social Send

Social Send (CRYPTO:SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Social Send

