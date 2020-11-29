Smith Barney Citigroup Raises Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $26.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price objective raised by Smith Barney Citigroup from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JWN. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Nordstrom from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NYSE:JWN opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.75. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 42.65% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 27,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 3.7% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 30,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.3% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 88,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 63,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 7.1% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 18,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

