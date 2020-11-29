Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 181,166 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $7,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,636,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,129,580,000 after acquiring an additional 653,069 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 192.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,660,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,358,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,814,000 after acquiring an additional 185,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 26.0% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,339,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,223,000 after acquiring an additional 276,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.81.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $1,886,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,962.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director P Mcglade David sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $1,912,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,004.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 85,419 shares of company stock valued at $12,245,111 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SWKS opened at $136.16 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $158.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.55.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

