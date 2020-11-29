Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €110.00 by Metzler

Metzler set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €98.71 ($116.13).

Get Sixt SE (SIX2.F) alerts:

Shares of SIX2 opened at €96.15 ($113.12) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26. Sixt SE has a 1 year low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 1 year high of €100.00 ($117.65). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €77.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is €73.66.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt SE (SIX2.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.