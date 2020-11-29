Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Bought by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,063 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.42% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $7,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,953,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,659,000 after acquiring an additional 31,310 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,780,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,153,000 after acquiring an additional 160,135 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,214,000. EMS Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,030,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after acquiring an additional 632,653 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $27,980.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,960,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $36,814.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,255.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,076 shares of company stock worth $74,243. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIX. B. Riley raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $46.67. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -50.64 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.08.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.31). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. Research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

