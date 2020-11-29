Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Raised to Buy at Taglich Brothers

Taglich Brothers upgraded shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $76.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Simulations Plus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.40.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 24.44%. Analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $1,654,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,707,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,572,403.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shawn Oconnor sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $309,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,931.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,500 shares of company stock worth $3,550,095. Company insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 452.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 59.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.