Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Shares Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 1,629.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 701.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

In other news, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $300,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $33.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.74. The company has a market cap of $618.18 million and a P/E ratio of 30.91. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.02%.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

