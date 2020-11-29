SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Cut to “Sell” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SGBAF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SES in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SES in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SES in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

SES stock opened at $9.38 on Thursday. SES has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.56.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. SES had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $540.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that SES will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SES

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising of content storage, content processing, video on demand content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content delivery, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber delivery, IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

