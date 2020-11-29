SCRIV NETWORK Reaches Market Capitalization of $22,332.75 (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 29th. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Crex24 and STEX. SCRIV NETWORK has a market capitalization of $22,332.75 and approximately $13.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

SCRIV NETWORK Profile

Get SCRIV NETWORK alerts:

SCRIV NETWORK is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SCRIV NETWORK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SCRIV NETWORK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SCRIV NETWORK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.