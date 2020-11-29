Scotiabank Raises Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Price Target to $19.00

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MRETF. TD Securities raised their price target on Martinrea International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised Martinrea International from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CIBC raised their price target on Martinrea International from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Martinrea International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Martinrea International from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of MRETF stock opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. Martinrea International has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

