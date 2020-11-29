Scotiabank Boosts Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target to $75.00

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LIMAF. CIBC upgraded Linamar from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Linamar from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Linamar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Linamar from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.60.

Shares of Linamar stock opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. Linamar has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $48.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.48.

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

