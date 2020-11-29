Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 14.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 28,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,182,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 228,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after acquiring an additional 35,544 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHO opened at $51.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.53. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.38 and a one year high of $51.99.

