Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SCHN. BidaskClub raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.66 and a beta of 1.42. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $27.37.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $464.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, Director John D. Carter sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $98,211.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,141.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $85,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,440 shares of company stock valued at $378,011. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 252.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 12.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 10.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 17.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

